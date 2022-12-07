Veterans can receive free Christmas trees

Holidays for Heroes has 40 trees to give away to current and retired service members.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans can pick out a free Christmas tree in Tallahassee this weekend.

Holidays for Heroes is giving away Christmas trees on a first come first served basis at Lake Ella on Saturday.

It’s the seventh year the organization has been able to give back to veterans in the community.

“It makes us feel great,” Holidays for Heroes President Phillip Todd said. “Our hearts just swell to know that there are people who know we’re going to do it and are expecting it. It’s just a great feeling to be able to provide for them every year.”

Holidays for Heroes has 40 trees to give away this year. All of them were donated by “Just Fruits and Exotics” in Crawfordville.

“This is for all of the veterans here in the Tallahassee area, current and retired service members, that were willing to do anything they could for our country, and we just want to do something small for them during the holiday season and live Christmas trees seem like a nice way to go,” Todd said.

The Christmas tree giveaway will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at The Hootch next to the American Legion at Lake Ella.

It starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until the trees are gone.

Holidays for Heroes has more information on its website.

