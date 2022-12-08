Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a week after Trulieve employees were reportedly let go at a facility in Gadsden County, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday, against the largest medical marijuana operator in the U.S.

A copy of the suit, provided to WCTV, alleges that Trulieve violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act of 1988, which requires employers to give at least 60 days’ advance notice of their terminations, under certain requirements.

The document claims a number of employees were terminated “without cause on or about November 29.”

WCTV has been working to get clarity from Trulieve about how many employees were impacted by the layoffs. The company declined to give a specific number citing regulatory reasons, but said there are no additional waves of layoffs planned for its facilities in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison counties.

According to the class action lawsuit, the WARN Act applies if there is employment loss “at the single site of employment during any 30-day period for 50 or more employees excluding any part-time employees.”

The lawsuit seeks in part unpaid wages, holiday pay, bonuses and ERISA benefits for 60 working days “that would have been covered and paid under the then applicable employee benefit plans” along with attorneys’ fees.

We’re told the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners plans to discuss the layoffs at its meeting on December 20.

WCTV has reached out to Trulieve for comment on the lawsuit, and they declined citing the ongoing litigation.

Earlier this week Trulieve provided the following statement about the layoffs:

“We can temporarily reduce production at a facility due to a combination of factors that include when we achieve greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations, as well as patient demand. We are also consolidating redundant positions from our merger last year. Trulieve is committed to northwest Florida as evidenced by our new 750,000 s.f. facility in Jefferson County. Where possible, we moved impacted employees to other sites in the area. If this was not possible, the employee was provided with a severance package. Trulieve currently employees nearly 9,000 people across the country and continues to hire for new positions in other areas.”

