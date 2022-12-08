Florida state representative indicted for fraud, money laundering

Joseph Harding was accused of trying to fraudulently obtain $150,000 in pandemic-related small business loans
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud.
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Joseph Harding accused of trying to fraudulently obtain $150,000 in pandemic-related small business loans

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Wednesday. It accuses Harding of trying to fraudulently obtain more than $150,000 in pandemic-related small business loans.  The indictment alleges Harding used the names of dormant business entities and created bogus bank statements to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration between December 2020 and March 2021.

Harding, an Ocala Republican who represents District 24 in the state legislature, posted a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday evening.

“I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested,” the Facebook post said. “On advice from counsel, I will be unable to say anything more specific about the legal proceedings until a later date.” 

Harding made a facebook comment about not being guilty for the counts.
Harding entered a not-guilty plea to the charges,  which carry a maximum sentence of up to 35 years in prison. His trial is set for January 11, 2023, at the federal courthouse in Gainesville.

