Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The future of the popular Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade hangs in the balance after the non-profit that organizes it was allegedly charged thousands of dollars by the City of Tallahassee without warning.

Joe West, a notable name in the Tallahassee Veterans community, is speaking out after he says Veteran Events Tally, Inc. (VET), the volunteer-run organization founded in 2010 to plan the parade, recently received a bill from the city.

“We would like to see them say, ‘No, we’re not going to do this. Nor will we do it in the future,’” West told WCTV reporter Mike Rogers.

An invoice with a COT letterhead that West provided showed the city incurred roughly $23,000 in fees to help with the parade, including trash cans, safety barricades, electricity, and city police officers. The statement shows the city is charging the non-profit for 16-percent of the bill, a total of $3,245.11.

West said organizers were not given a heads-up about the bill and did not expect it.

While the total may not seem like a lot to the ‘average Joe,’ West said it is a large expense for the volunteer-based organization that spends hundreds of hours planning the parade and which was established in 2010 to take the burden off the hands of civic leaders. Noone at VET draws any compensation for their effort, said West.

West stated he approached city commissioners this past Summer and requested the city match the funds that Leon County contributes annually toward the parade. West said he was directed to apply for a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) grant, which VET did. The organization was approved and received $5,000. However, the unexpected invoice eats up roughly 65-percent of those grant funds.

West believes both the city and the county benefit from the parade by drawing thousands of spectators to the downtown area, who then frequent local restaurants, shops, and businesses. Organizers have previously estimated that roughly 22,000 people turn out every year to watch the procession and take part in the accompanying ‘Vet Fest’ along Park Avenue.

This is the first year West said organizers received a bill, but if such a tax continues then he will no longer work to coordinate the event and will dissolve the non-profit created to run it.

“If they just want to rescind this year, but it’s going to be policy after, then no- we’ll let them do it,” West said.

West said contacted the city after receiving the bill, but was not provided an explanation as to why the 16-percent charge was added this year without notification.

West said he was told by a city employee that the Springtime Tallahassee Festival would also be incurring a 16-percent charge this year. However, the annual Winter Festival would not since it is a city-sponsored event.

West addressed city commissioners during the public comment portion of the commission meeting on Wednesday night. However, the commissioners did not immediately address his concerns.

WCTV has reached out to a spokesperson for the City of Tallahassee for comment but has not heard back. We also reached out to Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey on Thursday, but a representative said his schedule was full and he was unavailable.

