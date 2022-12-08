Tallahassee City Commission approves sidewalks for two elementary schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting.

The city unanimously accepted just under $1.3 million in funding from the Florida Department of Transportation to install sidewalks from nearby neighborhoods to Hawk’s Rise Elementary School and Springwood Elementary School.

Hawk’s Rise Elementary would see the sidewalks run along Heritage Road from Meadow Ridge Drive to Summerbrook Drive.

Springwood Elementary will get sidewalks along North Settler’s Boulevard beginning at Fred George Road.

The “Safe Routes to School” FDOT funding will cover all of the sidewalk construction and installation.

An additional $388 thousand will come from the city’s new sidewalk program master project for inspection services for the site.

