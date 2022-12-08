Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting.

Taylor Biro will no longer served on the board, following Tuesday night’s 3-2 vote.

Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voted against the move.

Biro had been accused of using a coffee mug that had what the president of the Big Bend PBA called a “vitriolic anti-police message” on it.

Biro denied bringing a mug with such a message to a CPRB meeting.

Two other members, including the board chair, were also not reappointed Tuesday night.

