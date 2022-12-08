Tallahassee Honor Flight holds annual reunion

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of veterans and volunteers came together Wednesday night for Tallahassee Honor Flight’s annual reunion.

Each year, about 80 veterans are treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to D.C. to see the memorials as a way to thank them for their service.

Wednesday they got the chance to reminisce on that experience.

One veteran, Allen Below, served in Vietnam.

He says visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was the most impactful part of his experience.

“The wall probably was the most memorable,” Below said. “That’s the part that reached down inside—to realize that I came home but these people did not.”

Next year’s Honor Flight will be held on April 29th.

Any veterans who would like to apply to go on the trip can do so here.

