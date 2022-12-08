Tallahassee Police alerts the community of call scams imitating law enforcement

Phishing call targeting senior citizens
Phishing call targeting senior citizens(Free-to-use)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department issued a scam alert on Facebook regarding fraudulent law enforcement phone calls.

According to TPD’s post, people are receiving calls claiming to be from the police, telling the victims they have an arrest warrant and that they need to provide money to have it dropped.

TPD said the callers are spoofing their main phone line, 850-891-4200.

TPD wanted to remind everyone that they would never call anyone asking for money or payments. It is recommended that individuals never give out their personal or financial information if they receive suspicious calls.

You can report any suspicious activities to TPD by calling 850-891-4200.

