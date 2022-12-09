Cairo Student Section wins 2022 Battle for the Banner

Cairo High School wins WCTV Sports' inaugural Battle for the Banner as 2022 Student Section...
Cairo High School wins WCTV Sports' inaugural Battle for the Banner as 2022 Student Section Champs!(Dominic Miranda | WCTV Sports)
By Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The 2022 season marked the inaugural season of WCTV Sports’ Battle for the Banner.

It was a great competition all year long, but Ryan and Dom agreed--Cairo was the student section to beat all season.

Congratulations to the Cairo Syrupmakers on winning the 2022 Battle for the Banner competition as Student Section champions!

