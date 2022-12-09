Cairo Student Section wins 2022 Battle for the Banner

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The 2022 season marked the inaugural season of WCTV Sports’ Battle for the Banner.

It was a great competition all year long, but Ryan and Dom agreed--Cairo was the student section to beat all season.

Congratulations to the Cairo Syrupmakers on winning the 2022 Battle for the Banner competition as Student Section champions!

