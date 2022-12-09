CPRB member says politics to blame for not being reappointed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two days after commissioners voted 3 to 2 to remove Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board members Barry Munroe and former chair Ed Gaines, Munroe says he believes the situation was a misunderstanding.

Speaking with WCTV on Friday, Munroe shared that he never saw an alleged ‘anti-police’ mug that former member Taylor Biro was accused of bringing to a CPRB meeting.

“I never saw the sticker, I have never seen the sticker, I think that it is mythology, it is something made up,” Munroe said.

Biro landed at the center of debate during an October 2022 commission meeting, and the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association later called for her removal.

When asked about it by WCTV, Biro denied bringing a mug with such a message to a CPRB meeting. Biro has not responded to requests for comment since her removal was voted on.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said at the commission’s October 12 meeting that the cup read ‘F*** The Police,’ and she added there should be repercussions.

Former board chair Edward Gaines said in a statement last month that he recalled the cup reading ‘Abolish Police Brutality,’ adding he supported Biro as a CPRB member.

At its December 3 meeting, the CPRB also voted unanimously to support Biro.

Commissioner Williams-Cox, along with Commissioner Curtis Richardson and Mayor John Dailey, have not yet responded to requests for comment about their votes in favor of the removal.

The shakeup marks a turbulent time for the board, which is only a couple of years old.

They’ll need to find four new people in 2023 to fill out the nine positions.

