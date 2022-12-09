December brings severe drought and record-breaking heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Coming off a warm end to the month of November, the hopes were high that December would bring some cooler weather along with it. That, unfortunately, is far from what actually happened.

The Big Bend and South Georgia experienced some staggering heat to start the month. Here is how the first 8 days of the month played out:

7 of our 8 daily high temperatures were above-average.

TLH recorded 3 out of 8 days at or above 80 degrees.

TLH tied or broke the daily high temperature record for 2 of those days (December 7th and 8th).

Here are some of the daily high temperature records that were tied or broken in the South on December 7th:

Record high temperatures that were tied or broken on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. (WCTV)

In addition to the unseasonably warm temperatures, drought conditions have continued to plague the region. The main cause of this has been the noticeable lack of rain fall.

TLH recorded 2.69 inches of rainfall between October 1st to November 30th, which is 3.65 inches below the normal amount of rainfall between that time period. To make matters worse, there has not been any measurable rainfall for the month of December as of yet.

Pictured below is the latest drought monitor update, valid as of December 6th, 2022. The darker orange shading is indicative of a severe drought.

Darker shades of orange indicate more severe drought conditions. (WCTV)

For those that are longing for more seasonable temperatures in December, there is hope on the horizon.

Temperatures are forecast to be slightly below average in the Big Bend and South Georgia between 8 to 14 days from now, which would lie from December 16th to the 22nd.

8-14 day temperature outlook provided by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. (WCTV)

A strong cold front is forecast to sweep through the region by late next week, which should bring a bit of rain and leave behind some cooler temperatures.

You can continue to monitor the drought situation by visiting the wildfire forecast tab located under the weather section on our website.

