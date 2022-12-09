FAMU Board of Trustees approves bonus, raise and contract extension for Robinson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to extend university president Dr. Larry Robinson for another year. The board also approved a 3.5% raise and a 17.5% bonus for Robinson. He earns $436,436 annually, according to University officials.

He was first named FAMU’s 12th president in November 2017.

The board cited “the strength of Robinson’s performance evaluation for the 2021-2022 academic year” for approving the pay increase and contract extension.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the 12th President of Florida A&M University and truly pleased that the Board of Trustees has allowed me to continue in this role. I look forward to working on our ascension to becoming one of the Top 100 universities in the nation with student success leading the way,” Robinson said.

In August, Trustees gave Robinson a 4.48 out of 5.0, which is an above-average rating, on his annual evaluation, according to the University.

The University said it also raised $24.6 million, a record for FAMU.

It remained the highest-ranked public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) for the fourth consecutive year.

In 2021, the board gave Robinson a 4% raise and a 15% bonus.

Under the State University System regulations, the board can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months.

At its meeting Thursday, the board also approved a three-year contract for incoming Vice President/Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes. She is scheduled to start the role in January.

