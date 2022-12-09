Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons receives 2022 Wuerffel Trophy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Senior offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is being newly recognized for his work with the non-profit he founded, Big Man Big Heart, Inc.

Gibbons was named the recipient of the coveted 2022 Wuerffel Trophy during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN Thursday night.

From bringing a superfan to Tallahassee for an FSU-Notre Dame game, to supporting teammates and taking kids on Christmas shopping sprees, Gibbons’ non-profit has been squarely focused on doing good and giving back.

Since July of 2021, Big Man Big Heart has raised more than $425,000 for underserved populations and individuals with special needs impacted by natural disasters and accidents.

Gibbons has recruited eight Collegiate Ambassadors at ACC and SEC football programs across the country, helping them start their own GoFundMe initiatives.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, known for both his success on the football field and a lifetime of service.

“Dillan’s leadership, strong desire to serve others, and tireless efforts to improve the lives of those around him, truly reflects what the Wuerffel Trophy is all about,” Wuerffel said.

The presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy is set for Feb. 24, at the 54th All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.