Homeowners insurance a top priority when legislature returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New faces will be tackling an old problem when Florida lawmakers return to the Capitol next week.

Six months ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special session to address the overpriced home insurance market in the state.

Since then Hurricane Ian tore through the state causing upwards of $40 billion in property damage and around $10 billion in insurance claims. A stark reality for Floridians and their insurance providers.

Making doing business in the sunshine state an expensive proposition, said Rep. Gallop Franklin, District 8.

“There are challenges that insurance companies have to deal with such as litigation for having to replace a roof that might have not had any challenges during a storm,” Franklin said.

Franklin said the legal challenges are another factor in exponentially rising home insurance rates.

“Litigation here in Florida is happening at a higher propensity than in other states, but we’re still not sure because we’ve asked to be shown proof that litigation is causing increases and insurance hikes,” Franklin said.

Franklin said addressing the rising rates is going to be a “complex” task, since insurance comapneis are not as forthcoming in “opening up their trade secrets to how they do business.”

Lawmakers will also tackle additional aid to the Fort Myers and Naples area as they continue to rebuild following Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis and Republican lawmakers will be focused on ways to prop up the insurance industry in a state where homeowners pay the highest premiums in the country, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.