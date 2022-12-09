Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme

Five victims filed complaints after they were notified that their personal voter information may have been compromised.
.
.(.)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman is accused of submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.

FDLE reported Friday that agents arrested 60-year-old Kattie McCalister on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.

McCalister was employed as a paid petition circulator at the time of the alleged crimes, according to FDLE.

Her charges stem from an investigation that began in December 2021, when the 14th Judicial Circuit Jackson County Office of the State Attorney requested an investigation.

Five victims were interviewed, and they told agents they filed complaints against McCalister after they were notified that their personal voter information may have been compromised.

FDLE said each of the victims said they had never met McCalister, had never seen or signed the petition, nor permitted another person to sign for them.

McCalister received $7,193.36 from a petition circulation company between November 2021 and January 2022, according to FDLE.

She was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said...
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud.
Florida state representative resigns after indictment for fraud, money laundering
Thousands flock to the annual Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade.
Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril