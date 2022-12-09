Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman is accused of submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.

FDLE reported Friday that agents arrested 60-year-old Kattie McCalister on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.

McCalister was employed as a paid petition circulator at the time of the alleged crimes, according to FDLE.

Her charges stem from an investigation that began in December 2021, when the 14th Judicial Circuit Jackson County Office of the State Attorney requested an investigation.

Five victims were interviewed, and they told agents they filed complaints against McCalister after they were notified that their personal voter information may have been compromised.

FDLE said each of the victims said they had never met McCalister, had never seen or signed the petition, nor permitted another person to sign for them.

McCalister received $7,193.36 from a petition circulation company between November 2021 and January 2022, according to FDLE.

She was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Thursday.

