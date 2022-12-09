WCTV wraps up the 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Donations pouring into these red kettles for WCTV’s 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover going off without a hitch.

Every donation received whether in person or online stays right here in the Big Bend helping those in need.

Our WCTV family rang the bells here at the Walmart off Thomasville rd for over 12 hours, as we encouraged all of our viewers to stop by say hello and maybe even donate which was a success.

Hundreds all came together to donate to a good cause!

“We’re bringing in donations for disadvantage families,” said donater Blaine Philipson.

Getting into the holiday spirit, community members came together to help those in need.

“Merry Christmas from Santa Clark,” said Clark Brookstone.

Santa Clark said it does his heart good to be able to give back to the community and see others do the same.

“One thing about Tallahassee is it’s a very giving community. You don’t always hear about people doing it but it’s definitely a very giving community and a wonderful community to live in,” Brookstone said.

The Salvation Army Captain JoAnn Frazier said this year inflation

has them feeling the pinch, making every donation that much more important.

“The items purchased. We don’t get as much because the items cost more like a gallon of milk or carton of eggs,” Frazier explained.

Frazier said the red kettles are just one of the ways you can give back this holiday season.

“Food pantry items, volunteer to register to ring because the fewer paid workers that we have here the more money we can profit from the donations,” Frazier said.

The Salvation Army hopes that with all the money raised they are able to help at least 2,000 families next year.

