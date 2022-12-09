Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home.

TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”

“We are hopeful for a full recovery,” the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Thursday. “Please continue to pray for Frankie and his family.”

Sgt. Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back trying to calm down a fight at a family gathering Dec. 2, according to TCSO.

The suspect was found after a lengthy overnight manhunt and was charged with aggravated assault.

Sgt. Rollins has been with TCSO for just over a year after a prior stint with the sheriff’s office.

He was the third TCSO deputy to be shot in 2022. All three survived.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.