Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, December 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another dense fog advisory was in place this morning, expiring at 10am. Patchy fog is in the forecast for Sunday morning as well.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s, and drop back down into the upper 50s overnight tonight into Sunday morning. Rain chances are minimal for today, with only a 10% chance of an afternoon stray shower.

Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few showers later on in the evening into the overnight hours.

Big changes in the forecast are on the way by the middle of the work week, as a cold front is forecast to bring rain into the Big Bend and South Georgia. The front will leave behind much cooler weather heading into next weekend.

