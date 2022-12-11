Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night.

Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to learn more information.

