Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 11

Rain chances will remain low through Monday, but showers and storms are in the forecast Thursday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More clouds again for today Sunday as an unsettled pattern remained in place across the Southeast. A cold front and weakening trough of low pressure aloft will bring a slight chance of showers late Sunday afternoon, Sunday night and Monday morning. The weather will dry out Tuesday with more sunshine.

A more-potent cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be at 30% Wednesday and increase to 60% Thursday. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms.

Once the front passes late Thursday, the weather will clear out and chill out. The Big Bend and South Georgia could be in the upper 30s next Saturday morning with highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday.

