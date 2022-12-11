Connected Kitchens Strawberry Cheesecake candy cane

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In preparation for the holidays, if you’re looking for a simple yet sweet treat to bring to the party this recipe is for you.

What you’ll need is a pack of Pillsbury Crescent roll dough in the original flavor. One can of Duncan Hines Simply strawberry or raspberry pie filling and topping, and one tub of Philadelphia No-Bake cheesecake filling, or you can use the individual mini cheesecake crumble snack size containers.

First lay out your crescent dough, overlapping each triangle in a right angle. Once the dough is down, add your cheesecake filling along the edge of the dough. Now add your raspberry or strawberry filling on top of the cheesecake filling and close the dough by overlapping the excess dough to the right.

Tuck the additional dough under the edge of the crescent rolls, and with two hands curve the top three sections counter clockwise to create a candy cane shape.

Bake the entire candy cane at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, checking it around 10 minutes. You can serve warm or cool with fresh fruit.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU president Larry Robinson
FAMU Board of Trustees approves bonus, raise and contract extension for Robinson
.
Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme
Florida Board of Governors member Kent Stermon
Board of Governors member dies
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs

Latest News

Chef Douglas shows us how to make pepper steak
Chef Douglas shows us how to make pepper steak
In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits
In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits
Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe.
Check Ashley Douglas’s Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potato Pie recipe
Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe.
Check Ashley Douglas's Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe