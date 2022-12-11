Connected Kitchens Strawberry Cheesecake candy cane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In preparation for the holidays, if you’re looking for a simple yet sweet treat to bring to the party this recipe is for you.

What you’ll need is a pack of Pillsbury Crescent roll dough in the original flavor. One can of Duncan Hines Simply strawberry or raspberry pie filling and topping, and one tub of Philadelphia No-Bake cheesecake filling, or you can use the individual mini cheesecake crumble snack size containers.

First lay out your crescent dough, overlapping each triangle in a right angle. Once the dough is down, add your cheesecake filling along the edge of the dough. Now add your raspberry or strawberry filling on top of the cheesecake filling and close the dough by overlapping the excess dough to the right.

Tuck the additional dough under the edge of the crescent rolls, and with two hands curve the top three sections counter clockwise to create a candy cane shape.

Bake the entire candy cane at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, checking it around 10 minutes. You can serve warm or cool with fresh fruit.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.