FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday.

Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend.

This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees, nearly 1,000 received their masters/specialist degrees and just over 100 received their doctorate.

Of those students, two students shared their stories with WCTV as they shared with me some of their favorite memories on college campus and even left a message for their younger classmates.

“Just keep pushing. Time flies by and before you know it, you’ll be graduating. My four years flew by and just go for your dreams,” said FSU graduate Taylor Brooks.

“When we came back to in person things. They weren’t the same like space between people in auditoriums, we’re not working on projects like we used to, instead of doing presentations in class, we’re doing them online through video and zoom and things like that so it wasn’t the same interaction between classmates and even professors,” said FAMU graduate Sterling Stiles McClendon.

Both of these students tell me that they are excited that the day is finally here and they are ready to land their first jobs just after the holiday.

Over on the highest of seven hills, more than 600 students graduated on FAMU’S CAMPUS.

FAMU Health Science major Sterling McClendon shared with WCTV just how difficult the past few years have been. He said he’s overcome many obstacles to get to this point from the pandemic to being a transfer student.

FAMU streamed their graduation ceremony online and can be watched back on its YouTube page FAMUTUBE 1887.

