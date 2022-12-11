Local doctors react to Kristie Alley’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kristie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.

Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.

HCA Gastroenterologist, Kishor Muniyappa said all men and women should get a colonoscopy starting at the age of 45.

“This is one disease that doesn’t spare anybody. It doesn’t matter what race you are or what conditions you’re in. It’s a bad disease but it is preventable and that’s the key,” said HCA Gastroenterologist Kishor Muniyappa.

He said symptoms of colon cancer can be very mild but include change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding and/or discomfort like cramps or gas.

