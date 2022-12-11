In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker shared her Cheddar Sausage Balls recipe on Saturday’s Good Morning Show.
Cheddar Sausage balls
1 package Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or any brand
1 package cream cheese softened
1 1/2 cups shredded cheese
1 lb breakfast sausage uncooked
In the bowl, combine biscuit mix and seasoning packet, sausage, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Mix until everything is incorporated.
Shape the mixture into 1-inch balls.
Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.
Serve with warm paper jelly.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.