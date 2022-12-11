In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker shared her Cheddar Sausage Balls recipe on Saturday’s Good Morning Show.

Cheddar Sausage balls

1 package Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or any brand

1 package cream cheese softened

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese

1 lb breakfast sausage uncooked

In the bowl, combine biscuit mix and seasoning packet, sausage, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Mix until everything is incorporated.

Shape the mixture into 1-inch balls.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with warm paper jelly.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU president Larry Robinson
FAMU Board of Trustees approves bonus, raise and contract extension for Robinson
.
Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme
Florida Board of Governors member Kent Stermon
Board of Governors member dies
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs

Latest News

Chef Douglas shows us how to make pepper steak
Chef Douglas shows us how to make pepper steak
Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe.
Check Ashley Douglas’s Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potato Pie recipe
Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe.
Check Ashley Douglas's Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe
Chef Sergio stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for goat cheese creme brulee.
Chef Sergio Endara’s Goat Cheese Creme Brulee