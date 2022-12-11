In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker shared her Cheddar Sausage Balls recipe on Saturday’s Good Morning Show.

Cheddar Sausage balls

1 package Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or any brand

1 package cream cheese softened

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese

1 lb breakfast sausage uncooked

In the bowl, combine biscuit mix and seasoning packet, sausage, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Mix until everything is incorporated.

Shape the mixture into 1-inch balls.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with warm paper jelly.

