Tips to keep your pups safe around the holidays with Morgan’s Dog Training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From counter surfing to monitoring stress levels, Morgan’s Dog Training sat down with WCTV on Sunday’s Good Morning Show to make sure we’re keeping our pups safe this holiday season.

Stress singles for dogs can come in many different forms but may include a whale eye, this is when you see more of the whites in your pets eyes. Another common sign is when your pets ears go back, excessive panting without exercising, yawning and lip licking.

In order to monitor stress levels, Morgan’s Dog Training owner Morgan Fox recommends providing a safe space for your animal which may include putting them in a separate room, turning music on and/or giving them a Kong to distract them.

Also it’s important to keep in mind what all may be toxic for dogs like poinsettias so making sure they are up off the floor and to keep your ASPCA emergency hotline number on standby.

To learn more, you can visit Morgan’s Dog Training here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.