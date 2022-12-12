Bria Scott of Rickards High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

WCTV Teacher of the Month: Bria Scott of Rickards High School
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bria Scott of Rickards High School was selected as WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s teacher of the month!

Scott has been a varying exceptionality teacher at Rickards for three years, and she couldn’t help but wipe away tears when WCTV and Envision Credit Union surprised her with the award.

She was nominated for her incredible work with students of all abilities.

“Her ability to differentiate lessons to meet the needs of her student’s academic, independent, social and post-transition needs appear to be effortless, but I know from experience it requires commitment, time and dedication,” wrote her nominator.

Scott told WCTV it takes a lot of work, and recognition like this shows it’s all worth it.

“It just shows how much of the hard work I’ve put in is paying off, being recognized,” she said. “The kids are getting everything they need within the community and within the school setting. It really encourages me to keep going, keep being an advocate for the students.”

She said her favorite part of the job is when her students attend prom.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emmy winning star of 'Cheers' passed away after a short battle with cancer.
Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
Pedestrian hit on Capital Circle remains hospitalized with serious injuries
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Florida Board of Governors member Kent Stermon
Board of Governors member dies

Latest News

Tuttle Building, U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Atlanta
State Seeks Go-Ahead on Race Instruction Law
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee
FAMU and Chevron have partnered to build the Innovation Fab Lab in the Gore Education Complex...
FAMU prepares to open Chevron Innovation Fab Lab to promote STEAM discovery
MGN
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee