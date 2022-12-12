Bria Scott of Rickards High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bria Scott of Rickards High School was selected as WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s teacher of the month!

Scott has been a varying exceptionality teacher at Rickards for three years, and she couldn’t help but wipe away tears when WCTV and Envision Credit Union surprised her with the award.

She was nominated for her incredible work with students of all abilities.

“Her ability to differentiate lessons to meet the needs of her student’s academic, independent, social and post-transition needs appear to be effortless, but I know from experience it requires commitment, time and dedication,” wrote her nominator.

Scott told WCTV it takes a lot of work, and recognition like this shows it’s all worth it.

“It just shows how much of the hard work I’ve put in is paying off, being recognized,” she said. “The kids are getting everything they need within the community and within the school setting. It really encourages me to keep going, keep being an advocate for the students.”

She said her favorite part of the job is when her students attend prom.

