Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said Monday officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers later found shell casings on Delaware Street, according to TPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

