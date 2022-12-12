Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 12

We will see better chances of rain and storms followed by some before-Christmas chill. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details.
By Mike McCall
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The clouds and isolated showers started the new work week. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see a little more sunshine for Tuesday with high temperatures back in the 70s. The rain chances will be at 10%.

More moisture will return Wednesday ahead of the next storm system that is forecast to approach the eastern U.S. Meteorologist Charles Roop has written more details about that the rain, storms, and low threat of severe weather for late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The cold front will pass through the area later on Thursday and bring more seasonable weather to the area. Lows will be in the 40s Friday morning with highs in the 60s. It will be colder over the weekend but with more sunshine. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. There is a slight chance of a shower Sunday.

