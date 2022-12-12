Rebekah Jones reaches deal in DOH cyber security case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones has reached a deal, that includes paying $20,000 to cover investigative fees at FDLE, to resolve a cyber security case that led to a high-profile raid on her home in 2020.

Jones was accused of illegally accessing the DOH computer network during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has said the case was retaliation for refusing to “manipulate” data on Florida’s COVID Dashboard.

Jones, who ran against Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida’s First Congressional District while this case has played out, was set to stand trial on January 23, 2023.

However, in a deferred prosecution agreement filed last week, Jones signed a deal that will likely keep her out of court.

The document, obtained by WCTV, lays out six special conditions, including an admission of guilt, the FDLE payment, 150 hours of community service and seeing a licensed mental health professional of her choosing “at a minimum of 1 hour per month.”

Prosecution will be deferred for two years if Jones follows the conditions, according to the document.

In a newsletter penned by Jones herself last week, she indicated the payment to FDLE will be spaced out over two years. She also shared strong words against the case, and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

