Severe weather threat Wednesday night, Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a low threat of supercell thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes early Thursday morning and through the day Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center placed western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe weather mainly late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Another level-2-equivalent threat shifts east into the eastern two-thirds of the viewing area starting Thursday morning through the rest of the day.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the viewing area will be under a slight (level 2 out of 5) threat of severe weather, according to the outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center. (WCTV First Alert Weather via SPC/NOAA)

A cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. by mid week. Guidance models have been persistent in recent days of a new center of low pressure to develop near the southern portion of the cold front by Thursday. This setup would enhance low-level flow and bring enough wind shear to bring a risk of rotating thunderstorms that could bring a potential of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes in the Southeast U.S.

There are limitations to the threat. Convective energy is not forecast to be elevated, especially during the overnight hours. Wind speed and directional shear will be sufficient for supercell thunderstorms, but not elevated enough to push the risk higher (so far).

The timing, based on Monday’s guidance model runs, appears to be early morning hours (roughly between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.) for locations near the Apalachicola River and the Alabama-Georgia state line. The squall line will advance eastward through the rest of Thursday morning and likely impact the commute to school and work for many. The timing is subject to change; therefore, it’s important to keep following the forecasts from the First Alert Weather Team for the latest information.

