Taylor County middle school student arrested in alleged school shooting threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms a middle school student was arrested Monday, after allegedly compiling a list of names along with threats to do harm.

The student attends Taylor County Middle School, and the list reportedly included names of current students, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a social media post, TCSO indicated the list included “statements regarding the intention to do harm.”

Sheriff Wayne Padgett confirmed to WCTV the student threatened a school shooting, and was reported to authorities by fellow students who spoke up.

TCSO began investigating after the report was made.

Authorities said no students were harmed in connection to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.