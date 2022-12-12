Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

A man was hit and killed near Lively Technical College on October 21.
No charges are expected in a crash that left one person dead at Lively Technical College.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected.

The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the October 21 crash was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to a Leon County Schools spokesperson.

TPD said it now considers the case closed.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

