From heat to normal: Cooler temperatures on the way after a warm start to December

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As December (and meteorological fall) started, it didn’t quite feel like the 12th month of the year. Temperatures were well above normal in the Southeast – including the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The average temperatures for Tallahassee and Valdosta were at or over 10 degrees above normal for seven out of the first 11 days of December, according to climate data from the National Weather Service. Apalachicola had five days of 10-plus degrees above normal. Tallahassee also tied record highs twice so far.

With respect to the first 11 days of December, it was the fourth warmest in Tallahassee since 1940. There has also been nearly a two-and-a-half degree increase in the average temperature since 1940 for that same December period.

Also, only a trace of rain has fallen at the Tallahassee and Valdosta airports for the first 11 days of December. The dry pattern has exacerbated drought conditions. Nearly half of the Big Bend was categorized as “severe drought” conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor. The rest of the viewing area was under “moderate drought” levels.

The drought monitor has most of the area under elevated drought conditions across the Big Bend and South Georgia. (WCTV First Alert Weather via The Drought Monitor)

Weather data at a wider scale show an overall ridging pattern across the eastern U.S. for the first 10 days of December. The ridging pattern kept large-scale storm systems (e.g. lows and cold fronts) from entering the region and kept a “heat dome” of sorts over the Southeast.

The map, from NOAA, shows mid-level height anomalies across North America for the period between Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, 2022. The green and yellow colors show higher-than-normal heights, indicating higher pressure and persistent ridging than what's normal for the aforementioned dates. (NOAA)

It will not last forever as cooler temperatures are on the way after a cold front passes through the area on Thursday. Temperatures will be closer to what the area should expect for mid December.

In fact, most of the continental United States will see higher odds of below normal temperatures between Dec. 21 and 27, according to projections from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

There are likely chances of recording below-normal temperatures in most of the Southeast U.S. between Dec. 21-27, 2022 according to the Climate Prediction Center. (Climate Prediction Center/NOAA)

Long-range modeling does show a near-persistent pattern of a trough of low pressure aloft sitting over the eastern U.S. during late December. Unlike the ridging that took place early in the month, this setup would allow more cold air to enter the region. The pattern would also allow for more cold fronts to have an impact on the weather in the Southeast.

As for details on how cool (or cold) it could get late in the month, it’s too early to say with confidence. It will be best to wait until it gets closer to that time.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.