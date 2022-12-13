Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy.

Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such as sexual orientation, should be within a student’s reasonable right to privacy.

“It seems like the interpretation by the department (of education) took acceptance to some of the guidance that was in our guide,” Hanna said. “I’ve simply asked, tell us what we need to change to come into compliance and we’ll abide by the law.”

The guide, passed earlier this year by the school, help teachers and administrators deal with gender identity issues as it pertains to students.

Part of the guide, Hanna said, also protects students’ rights and adheres to the Parental Bill of Rights in Florida law.

“We have been going back and forth with them over the course of the last several months,” Hanna said.

Hanna said the department’s interpretation of the guidelines “is more narrowly focused” on the state’s Parental Bill of Rights and not enough on a student’s right to privacy.

“I think it’s a situation where the federal government and the state are colliding and the schools are caught in the middle,” Hanna said.

Hanna said the back and forth with the state department of education has been over the student’s right ot privacy and when, and in what circumstances, the school is required by law to notify parents of conversations between students and educators.

Hanna said through the school’s interpretation they don’t believe they are required by law to notify parents if a student reveals their sexual orientation.

“Unless the child is in mental crisis, we don’t believe that we have to disclose that information and that the student has a right to privacy,” Hanna said.

Hanna said through the LGBTQ+ guidelines that were laid out by a committee through the school, it give teachers a direction in handling situations with children in that manner.

“They can’t turn their back on a child, we’re not going to run scared but they also need some guidance as to the appropriate way to handle a situation,” Hanna said.

Hanna said they always encourage students to talk to their parents regarding situations of this manner.

“If it’s simply, ‘I’m struggling with my gender identity’ the teacher would say ‘have you talked to your parents?’ but the teacher is not going to be the one to initiate the phone call,” Hanna said.

