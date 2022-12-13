North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth

Sid the sloth is the newest addition to the wildlife center.
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth(North Florida Wildlife Center)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center is welcoming a new addition to its organization: a two-toed sloth named Sid.

Sid is a year-and-a-half old and is the first resident sloth in the Big Bend area.

The director of the wildlife center says Sid loves broccoli and has quickly become friendly toward staff and visitors.

The sloth is the newest addition to the wildlife center, joining several lemurs, tropical birds and an anteater.

If you’d like to book an animal encounter with Sid or other members of the wildlife center, you can do so here.

