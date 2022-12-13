Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

The victim was driven to a local hospital where he reported the shooting. TPD confirms he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, TPD said they had no suspects to report related to the shooting.

According to WCTV’s internal shooting tracker, this is the 106th shooting incident of 2022, and the sixth shooting incident of the month.

