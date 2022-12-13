‘Very, very concerning’: local activists react to FBI hate crime report

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FBI report released Monday is painting an unclear picture of the state of hate crimes in the U.S.

The report found that nearly 9,000 people were victims of a hate crime in 2021.

But the actual number is likely much higher.

Only 65% of law enforcement agencies provided data for 2021, compared to 93% the previous year.

“You don’t have to have lost a daughter to a hate crime to understand they’re serious things,” Jeff Binkley said.

Binkley knows firsthand how much devastation a hate crime can cause.

His daughter, Maura, was killed in the Tallahassee hot yoga shooting in 2018—targeted because of her gender.

“The pain it causes just cascades out from the crime itself,” Binkley said.

Since then, Binkley has dedicated himself to working to prevent hate crimes.

When he read the FBI’s 2021 hate crime statistics report Monday, he was surprised to see many jurisdictions not reporting their data this year.

“It’s very, very concerning,” Binkley said.

In Florida, only two out of 757 law enforcement agencies reported their statistics, resulting in just one hate crime recorded for 2021.

Just across the state line, Georgia had much higher numbers and more agencies reporting.

The FBI says the number of agencies reporting hate crime statistics has dropped dramatically, after the FBI switched to a new data collection system.

This has raised alarms not just for Binkley, but also for NAACP Tallahassee branch president Mutaqee Akbar.

“If we don’t report them and show how prevalent it really is, and not just the ones that are high profile, then people will pretend like it doesn’t exist,” Akbar said.

The limited data in the 2021 report showed that more than half of the victims of hate crimes were targeted because of their race or ethnicity.

The FBI says that as more law enforcement agencies transition to the new data collection system, future hate crime reports will be more comprehensive.

To view the FBI’s hate crime database, click here.

