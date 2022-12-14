First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the threat of severe weather.
A powerful line of showers and thunderstorms that has brought several tornadoes to the South will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight tonight through the morning hours.
TIMING:
- OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY MORNING
- WESTERN COUNTIES EARLIER IN THE OVERNIGHT, EASTERN COUNTIES THURSDAY MORNING
IMPACTS:
- DAMAGING WIND GUSTS (60+ MPH)
- ISOLATED TORNADOES
Be sure to have a way to receive weather warnings overnight. Have a weather radio that’s in good working order on standby, and have the WCTV First Alert Weather app to send alert notifications.
