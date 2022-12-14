First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the threat of severe weather.

A powerful line of showers and thunderstorms that has brought several tornadoes to the South will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight tonight through the morning hours.

TIMING:

OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY MORNING

WESTERN COUNTIES EARLIER IN THE OVERNIGHT, EASTERN COUNTIES THURSDAY MORNING

IMPACTS:

DAMAGING WIND GUSTS (60+ MPH)

ISOLATED TORNADOES

Be sure to have a way to receive weather warnings overnight. Have a weather radio that’s in good working order on standby, and have the WCTV First Alert Weather app to send alert notifications.

