Leon County school board to consider LGBTQ guide changes in the new year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Leon County Schools works to make revisions to its LGBTQ guide over compliance concerns, district leaders confirm the school board will consider adopting the changes in January.

During a State Board of Education conference call Wednesday morning, board members were told LCS continues to work on updating its policy to come into compliance with Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law. The changes will be considered by the school board at its scheduled meeting on January 24, 2023.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna joined the conference call, and was asked if January is the earliest the school board can take up the matter.

Hanna confirmed the district is working as quickly as possible, and reemphasized to the board that LCS wants to be in compliance while also working to protect student privacy.

Earlier this week, Hanna told WCTV that Leon County Schools was one of ten districts in the state to receive a letter saying its policy may need to be adjusted to comply with the law. He said the district has added language that refers to the Parental Rights in Education law, and lays out that parents will be notified if there is a change in a students mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.

“Unless the child is in mental crisis, we don’t believe that we have to disclose that information and that the student has a right to privacy,” Hanna said at the time.

The LCS guidelines were originally rolled out over the summer, with input from a committee.

Those opposed to the policy have expressed concerns that notifications could lead to a student being “outed” or even put their safety at risk.

Supporters of the Parental Rights in Education law argue that it’s a crucial step in keeping parents informed.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in March.

The other 9 districts that received compliance letters gave updates to the state board, reporting they are in various stages of reviewing their policies.

