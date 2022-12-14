Shopping plaza evacuated due to gas leak

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re learning more about a large law enforcement presence at the shopping plaza in the 3400 block of Thomasville Road.

WCTV reached out to Tallahassee Police who tell us they are assisting other agencies and evacuating the area due to a gas leak.

Those in the area are advised to find a different route for the time being.

We’ll update this as we learn more.

