‘A long time coming’: Tallahassee residents react to new same-sex marriage law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents said they are encouraged by the passage of the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ into law.

President Joe Biden signed the landmark legislation on Tuesday afternoon. It provides lawful protection for same-sex and interracial marriages.

“I was relieved, quite frankly,” said Tallahassee resident Lauren Kelly-Manders. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Kelly-Manders married her wife in 2010, before same-sex marriage was legalized in Florida. The couple had to travel all the way to Vermont to be wed legally, but it was a journey worth taking as it made something possible that Kelly-Manders had doubted could ever happen for her.

“I came out as a young person and I never thought marriage really was on the table for me,” she told WCTV report Savannah Kelley. “I didn’t think was possible.”

Another Tallahassee resident, Shari Gewanter, also weighed in on the new legislation. She believes it sends a positive and powerful message.

“We’re really in a climate where the hate speech is getting so much attention,” Gewanter said. “And so I think this new ruling is, hopefully, going to speak louder than the hate speech.”

Gewanter married her wife just one year after it became legally possible in Florida.

However, others are skeptical about how much the law will actually do.

“I’ll be honest, it was kind of a shrug,” said LGBTQ advocate Chris Sands. “It’s too little.”

The bill establishes that same-sex couples get the same federal benefits as any married couple and that states must recognize same-sex marriages across state lines. However, it does not fully protect such unions.

“It is an important step,” he said. “It’s what this Congress was able to do. And it’s unfortunate they couldn’t go further.”

If the Supreme Court were to decide to overturn the 2015 landmark civil rights case Obergefell v. Hodges, which codifies the right for same-sex marriages, then individual states could pass laws prohibiting it. Sands said it is something he is still worried about.

