Tallahassee Veteran’s Day parade future in question

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the veteran’s day parade Nov. 11.

Joe West said he received a bill of around $23 thousand for the event which the city required him to pay 16 percent on for putting it on that he said the organization was struggling to afford.

“They’re not calling it a tax, maybe a surcharge,” West said. “You can call it whatever you want but taxes don’t go away and they don’t decrease.”

West said he has reached out to the city and met with Commissioner Jeremy Matlow on Monday morning in regards to the bill.

“Have the commission publicly state that they made an error in this and they weren’t going to do it again,” West said he asked of Matlow. “He wasn’t very positive, or hopeful, that that was going to happen.”

West said his organization already paid the bill, however, he felt taxing the organization was “something way off about that.”

“I think the city commission, for whatever reason is comfortable with the decision they’ve made,” West said.

In response, West said they are going to begin the process of dissolving Vet Events Tallahassee as an organization.

“I have a lot of people yelling in my ear right now not to do that,” West said. “Some people thing the city’s goal is to eliminate the Veteran’s Parade, this is not the most conservative area in Florida but we’re going to discuss that.”

West said he hopes the city will take up their own Veteran’s Day parade in the future and believes they have the staff to do so.

“The commission is behind their administrators, the people that brought the idea forward and they whole-heartedly supported it,” West said. “They think veterans should pay for their own parade.”

The commission supports homecoming parades at FSU and FAMU as well as the MLK Day Parade and Winterfest.

West said the message being sent from city hall is very clear and believes there may have been internal, and external factors that lead to this dispute.

“This parade has been a big part of my life for the last 13 years,” West said. “The city of Tallahassee has absolutely no respect for the people that served our country.”

Eyewitness News has asked the city for an update on their process and if they would plan to host a parade in the future. We have not received a response.

