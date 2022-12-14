Valdosta City Schools to implement clear bag policy

By Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you plan on attending an event at a Valdosta City School, you’ll need to follow the new clear bag policy.

The school board voted to adopt the new guidelines on Tuesday night. Anyone attending an athletic or performing arts event can bring one clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag. Visitors may also bring a small clutch.

Certain exceptions will be made, including for people with necessary medical items after proper inspection in designated areas.

Back in October, Lowndes County Schools adopted a similar policy for home football games.

