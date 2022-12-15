Christmas tree safety tips: what you should know

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Christmas trees are a tradition for many this time of year, but if you’re not careful, they can become a fire hazard.

The Tallahassee Fire Department and the State Fire Marshalls Office partnered up to provide a live demonstration to show the potential dangers holiday decorations can be, including a live tree.

“Every single year like clockwork, Santa comes to see all our good boys and girls, and every single year there happen to be some household tragedies based on just the overlooking safety precautions when it comes to Christmas,” said CFO and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis said there are five safety tips that should be followed.

1. Check the water in your tree stand every day.

When your Christmas tree dries out, it becomes more flammable and can lead to disaster.

2. Never leave tree lights on overnight or while you are out.

Not unplugging lighting can be an accident waiting to happen. Additionally, always purchase lights that have been accepted by a national testing organization.

3. Open flames don’t belong near your Christmas tree.

A lit candle and a Christmas tree can cause a dangerous situation in a hurry.

4. Change out damaged or broken lights.

Don’t wait until it is too late. If there is a problem with a bulb or string of lights, replace it right away. Always read all manufacturer’s instructions prior to making any repairs.

5. Do not store your tree in the home or garage.

A dry tree can pose a serious fire risk when left in a garage or carport. Do not place your tree against the home before disposal.

They also said to make sure that you have a working smoke alarm in your home.

