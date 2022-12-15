Davhon Young, Sr. indicted on first degree murder charges

Young is accused of strangling a woman, dumping her body on Wiley Road
(Leon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Davhon Young, Sr., on charges of first-degree murder.

Young was arrested in October. He’s accused of strangling a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road in northern Leon County.

Court records say Young paid the Valdosta woman to meet him for sex at a Tallahassee motel, then killed her, hid her body inside a plastic storage bin, and drove her car to dispose of it.

Investigators say they were able to track Young’s movements from the motel to a gas station and ultimately to Wiley Road, thanks to a GPS monitor he was wearing in connection with another arrest.

An arraignment is now set for January 18, 2023. Young’s son, Davhon Young, Jr., is also in the Leon County Jail facing murder charges in a separate case.

