As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies
As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills
As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that this winter will bring an increase in energy costs ranging from 5% to 28%, depending on how you heat your home, and natural gas and heating oil are expected to see the highest increases.

Experts have shared tips to combat these rising prices:

·       Give your heating system a yearly checkup to make sure you are prepared for low temperatures

·       Ask your energy company to provide a free energy audit to increase energy efficiency in your home.

·       Switch to a smart thermostat

·       Open curtains during the day while closing them at night

·       Make sure your air vents are not blocked.

·       Adjust your water heater’s temperature.

·       Close the damper when not using the fireplace so warm air cannot escape out of the chimney

If you need help with your home energy bills, Benefits.gov has resources for people seeking help with high energy costs.

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies. Search “energy assistance programs” in your browser for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways...
Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
Update: Severe weather threat Wednesday night, Thursday
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, nearly 1,800 miles away from home.
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’

Latest News

Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia: US air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine
Dozens of deadly tornadoes have left behind trails of mass devastation across the south.
New severe threat emerges on heels of deadly tornado outbreak
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president