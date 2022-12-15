New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have emerged as to what led up to a deadly shooting on the campus of Florida A&M recently.

According to recently unsealed court documents for alleged gunman Chedderick Thomas, his alleged co-conspirator told police that the shooting stemmed from a “feud between northside groups and southside groups,” and was in retaliation for comments made on social media about a deceased person. The pair allegedly drove to the outdoor basketball courts to carry out the shooting on November 27.

Sparring “groups,” or gangs, are also believed to be behind the shooting of nine people in Tallahassee roughly one month before when more than 40 shots were fired into a crowd. An innocent father was killed in the October 26 incident.

The intended target of the FAMU campus shooting was a 20-year-old man who was shot and injured, but survived, according to the court document. Four other people were injured, including a 16-year-old. 20-year-old Travis Huntley was killed.

The Probable Cause document, which outlined details of the investigation, had been sealed by court order at the request of the Tallahassee Police Department to protect the integrity of the investigation before Thomas was taken into custody.

21-year-old Da’Vhon Sharai Young was arrested first. He is accused of driving the getaway car, which police were able to track down after it was caught by campus surveillance cameras. He told investigators that Thomas threatened his life if he did not drive him to the scene and wait for him after the shooting, according to the PC.

21-year-old Thomas was arrested on December 5. Court records show he was taken into custody on South Gadsden Street after arriving for an appointment with his parole officer.

Cell phone data from both men show they were in the vicinity of FAMU’s campus when the shooting occurred, said investigators.

Both Thomas and Young are charged with one count of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted homicide.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.