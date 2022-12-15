Operation Care Cards: TMH distributes cards to patients wishing them Happy Holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Christmas is in the air with its Operation Care Cards program, where they asked you at home to decorate a holiday-related card and send it back in for it to be delivered to patients staying in the hospital and you delivered.

Thousands of cards have been received by TMH, and distribution is happening right now.

Staff at TMH said they received over 6,000 cards this season from people of all ages here in Leon County, and every single day during lunchtime, those cards will be delivered to a patient on their lunch tray.

“‘Tis the season for giving!” Over 350 patients a day at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will be greeted with a holiday-themed card.

“Happy Holidays, I’m Ester, and I’m three, oh wow,” read TMH patient Raymond Bruner.

TMH patient Raymond Bruner has been staying in the hospital and was surprised by these cards, but one card that really caught his eye was from a little girl named Paydon.

“You see this here? It’s from my daughter,” Bruner said. “It’ll make you cry like a baby.”

The team at TMH hopes they can make this holiday season just a little bit brighter for all of their patients.

“Staying in the hospital is always unfortunate and is never fun, especially during the holidays and especially if you don’t have friends or family who can come here and visit you to keep you company,” said communications strategist Tori Schneider.

This year, TMH received thousands of cards from people of all ages.

“We’ve got a lot from preschools, Leon County Schools, we also have some of the older generations who might be retired and make handmade cards for us and bring them to us,” Schneider said.

For patient Patti Poppell, she’s been in the hospital for the past week undergoing lymphoma treatments and said receiving these cards has made her stay a little easier.

“It’s very uplifting to see these cards from the children, and it’s meant a lot. It’s uplifted my spirits, and I’m very grateful, and I appreciate the thoughts, care, and concern,” said patient Patti Poppell.

A gift Poppell says will leave with her when she leaves the hospital.

“They’re going to go in a very special place where I can look at them,” Poppell said.

The hospital will continue to hand out its Operation Care Cards every single day until January 1st.

