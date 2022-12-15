Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.

Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.
Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hiding in the hallway of her mother’s home, Polly and Alita Lawhorn were taking cover during Wednesday night’s storm after a confirmed tornado made its way through the Sopchoppy area.

“I didn’t hear that freight train that everyone says they hear, but everyone around said they heard it,” Lawhorn said.

Lawhorn said the house shook furiously around 9:40 pm as they hid for cover, worried at one point “it was going to explode.”

The tornado knocked out power and down trees and tree limbs on the property and winds ripped off her mother’s pool cover canopy and damaged the front roofing of the home.

“The pool enclosure is gone, it’s in a big ball in the backyard,” Lawhorn said.

Lawhorn said within 10 minutes of the tornado, and inclement weather passing around 25 men from the neighborhood showed up to get tarps and coverings on their roof so water wouldn’t leak into the home while it continued to rain.

“The best part about living in Sopchoppy is great neighbors and lots of family,” Lawhorn said.

Lawhorn said it’s not the first time they’ve seen severe weather and its impacts in the community. She said in 1989 a tornado came through Sopchoppy and took off the top of her mother’s home where she grew up.

That incident took place on the same piece of property where her home is located today.

“She rebuilt and instead of being beside her pool she is in front of her pool,” Lawhorn said.

Lawhorn said she spoke with her insurance company and an adjuster is scheduled to survey the property damage in the next day or two. Until then, the tarp will continue to play the role of the roof over her mother’s head as they prepare to move forward as a family.

“Whatever life throws you you have to handle it and we’ll handle it and she’ll be ok,” Lawhorn said.

