TMH has tips to keep those traveling for the holidays safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare shared advice to stay healthy as the US sees a rise in COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Some health experts are even calling it a “Tripledemic.”

TMH encouraged anyone traveling before the holidays to wash their hands and wear masks.

Dr. Tiffany Gillion said the rise in cases tends to have an impact on emergency rooms. She has a few things to keep in mind before you visit the E.R. or a primary care physician.

“Some of the red flags to go to the E.R. would be shortness of breath, there having chest pains, they’re confused and something that isn’t a mild symptom like coughing, sneezing, and sometimes you can have muscle weakness with flu symptoms, and sometimes that may not be a reason to go to the emergency room,” said Gillions.

Gillion’s also suggested getting the flu vaccine and covid boosters.

